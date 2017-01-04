Wind Chills In The 30s Expected By Next Monday Morning

If you are annoyed with the abnormally warm weather of late and enjoy it FEELING the way January does in most of the country, then you are in luck! A strong cold front promises to bring MUCH colder weather to the region as early as Saturday evening and night. Prior to the front passing through the area, clouds will gradually increase later Friday with rain possible is early as late Friday night. Wet weather is expected for most of the day Saturday. As a matter of fact, the rain chances Saturday will be the highest we've seen since before Hurricane Matthew. Rain should quickly wind down, coming to an end by Saturday night.

After the front departs, temps will struggle to reach the low 60s Sunday afternoon after starting the morning in the 40s and 50s. Adding insult to injury, strong northerly winds behind the front will make it feel even chillier, with wind chill readings possibly dropping into the mid and upper 30s by your commute Monday morning to start next week mainly for areas along and north of the Caloosahatchee. Actual low temperatures will be mainly in the low to mid 40s by Monday morning.

So to sum it up: Wet for the first half of the weekend, MUCH cooler for the second half with drying conditions. Coldest night will be Sunday night with lows in the mid 40s for most areas and wind chills dropping to as cold as the upper 30s.

Chief Meteorologist Derek Beasley