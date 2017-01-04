After a string of warm and humid days (or as I like to describe them, sweaty) to start 2017, 2 (yes TWO) cold fronts are headed toward Southwest Florida!

Back-to-back cold fronts? *GASP*

Not that we don't enjoy the summer-like days in shorts and flip-flops while the rest of the country has to put on 4 layers just to go pick up milk from the grocery store, but seeing as we are in January, it's nice to know that more seasonal conditions are on the way.

The first of two fronts will pass through Wednesday afternoon picking up winds 10-20 mph out of the west and bringing the possibility of a few showers with it. Overall, not sounding like the most beautiful of conditions, right? I promise you'll like what's behind it. Dry air will begin to filter into SWFL from the north behind the front, helping to clear clouds in the overnight hours as temperatures drop to the low 60s as we wake up Thursday morning.

Admittedly, this first front won't bring an impressive drop in temperature for Thursday and Friday, you can still count on highs in the mid to upper 70s. But it WILL bring noticeable improvement in humidity. The drier air will make for very pleasant conditions to wrap up the work week with plenty of sunshine and comfortable dew points. At the very least, we'll be much closer to where we SHOULD be this time of the year with averages in the mid 70s.

And then comes front #2. This cold front will make its presence known starting as early as Friday night with the chance for showers increasing throughout the night. The cold front itself is expected to arrive Saturday morning with mostly cloudy skies, breezy winds, and rain likely across the area. High temperatures are still expected to reach the low 70s on Saturday.

After the front passes on by Saturday evening, the real temperature changes come. Low temperatures Sunday morning are expected to be in the upper 40s with highs Sunday afternoon only making it to the low to mid 60s. Temperatures Sunday night into Monday morning will be even a couple degrees cooler, some areas dropping into the low to mid 40s. The best part? Sunshine, and plenty of it.

After the chilly start to Monday morning (make sure to send your kids to the bus stop with a jacket... brrrr!), temperatures will begin to warm right back up, although slowly. Highs will stay in the upper 60s and low 70s for Monday afternoon and gain a couple more degrees heading into Tuesday.

The takeaway? Get ready to break out those boots and sweaters! After today (Wednesday) that cool down really is coming, and this time sticking around at least through the start of next week. Enjoy the tiny taste of winter, Southwest Florida!