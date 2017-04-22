Tips on how to help fire crews battling the flames

If you are looking for ways to help firefighters who are working hard to contain the brush fires in SWFL, here are some helpful tips.

Fire crews are asking residents to be cautious and to not ignore evacuation rules.

Stay alert to your local news and your law enforcement for any updates on these fires.

If you see any suspicious activity of a possible burn you are urged to call 911 immediately.

Residents are asked to clean up any debris around their home that may contribute to a fire.

Check with your local officials before any burning.

Firefighters are also asking for your prayers as they continue to fight these fires.

For more information on how to protect your home during brush fire season visit freshfromflorida.com.

Stick with FOX 4 to bring you more updates.