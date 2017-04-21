Houses in danger in Charlotte County fire

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. -- Fire crews in Charlotte County are battling a small but fast moving fire off McCall Road.

According to Charlotte County Fire & EMS, a 50-acre fire is burning at McCall Road and Cattle Dock Point Road in Port Charlotte.

Additional crews from Florida Forrest Service, Englewood Area Fire Control District, Charlotte County Sheriff's Office and Florida Highway Patrol are on scene.

There are reports of houses in danger, but no damage to homes at this time. Several homes have been evacuated.

No injuries reported so far.

We'll update this as we learn more.