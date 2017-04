Today, Governor Rick Scott toured wildfire damage in Lehgih Acres.

This came after the Governor did a briefing on Saturday of the wildfires in Florida.

As of Saturday, a 400 acre brush fire in Lehigh Acres is 95 percent contained.

Fire officials are blaming the cause of the fire on a cigarette.

Crews are still on site containing hot spots as residents are slowly returning to their homes.

