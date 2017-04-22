Multiple buildings burned in Lehigh wildfire

#AnnAveSFire update: 400 acres, 95% contained, 13 structures damaged. 3 FFS tractor plow units on scene. Cause is under investigation — Caloosahatchee FC (@FFS_cafc) April 22, 2017

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – In addition to brush fires burning in Collier and Charlotte counties Friday, we're also following a brush fire in Lehigh Acres in Lee County that has damaged four homes.

MORE | Photos of the Lehigh Acres fires

This fire is 100 acres and dangerously close to several homes, four have already been damaged. There are no reports of injuries. Our crews on scene say people are trying to put out fires in their own yards with hoses.

Several fire trucks have run out of water leaving homeowners to try and put out fires themselves.

It’s happening in the area of West 9th Street and Ann Avenue North. There are several roads closed in the area due to heavy smoke. You are urged to avoid the area or seek an alternate route.

We have a crew on the way to the scene and you can stick with Fox 4 for any updates.