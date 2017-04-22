Collier County issues water-carrying aircraft warning

Collier County deputies are urging residents who have chosen to remain in the mandatory evacuation areas to remain indoors Saturday while large water-carrying aircrafts douse the fires.

Lehigh Acre fire photos | Collier County wildfire photos | Charlotte County fire Photos

Crews flying any aircraft will NOT drop water in evacuation areas where people are outdoors because the force of the water is so powerful it could cause serious injury.

The Collier Information Hotline is open to answer wildfire related questions at (239) 252-8444 or 311 (Collier County only).