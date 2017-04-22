Collier County - Collier County fires grow to 5,500 acres, 10% contained and 9 homes lost. The fire emergency crews hope to use their dozers to push and get in front of the fire.

120 Florida forest services and at least 300 local contractors involved in battling the wildfires not including local law enforcement agencies.

The western front of the boundaries run along Collier Blvd. and has not jumped across. Approximately 7,000 homes currently in the evacuation zone.