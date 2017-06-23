Zoetis

Pet owners nationwide have recently been warned about a deadly disease that is passed through rats and other rodents. Recently there has been a rise in the number of dogs who have contracted leptospirosis, a bacterial infection transmitted through urine that can infect animals and people. Dogs may also be exposed to the infection after lapping up puddle water or being exposed to freshwater sources such as rivers, lakes and streams.

Dr. Goldstein is currently the Chief Medical Officer at the Animal Medical Center in New York City. He graduated from the Koret School of Veterinary Medicine in Israel in 1993 and finished his residency in Small Animal Internal Medicine at UC Davis in 1998. Prior to joining the AMC, Dr. Richard Goldstein was a faculty member at Cornell University, College of Veterinary Medicine, Department of Clinical Sciences. Most recently he served as an Associate Professor of Small Animal Medicine and Chief of the medicine service. He is board certified in Small Animal Internal Medicine by both the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine and the European College of Veterinary Internal Medicine, Companion Animals. Prior to joining the faculty at Cornell, Dr. Goldstein spent two years in a private specialty practice in Southern California. Dr. Goldstein currently serves on the Editorial Review Board for multiple veterinary journals and is the recipient of several prestigious awards, including the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine, Endocrinology Society Research Award and the Norden Distinguished Teaching Award. A respected researcher author, lecturer and teacher, Dr. Goldstein has published over 60 research papers and textbook chapters to date. He is internationally recognized for his expertise in infectious diseases in dogs and cats, especially those that affect kidneys, such as Lyme Disease and Leptospirosis

