Dr. Goldstein is currently the Chief Medical Officer at the Animal Medical Center in New York City. He graduated from the Koret School of Veterinary Medicine in Israel in 1993 and finished his residency in Small Animal Internal Medicine at UC Davis in 1998. Prior to joining the AMC, Dr. Richard Goldstein was a faculty member at Cornell University, College of Veterinary Medicine, Department of Clinical Sciences. Most recently he served as an Associate Professor of Small Animal Medicine and Chief of the medicine service. He is board certified in Small Animal Internal Medicine by both the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine and the European College of Veterinary Internal Medicine, Companion Animals. Prior to joining the faculty at Cornell, Dr. Goldstein spent two years in a private specialty practice in Southern California. Dr. Goldstein currently serves on the Editorial Review Board for multiple veterinary journals and is the recipient of several prestigious awards, including the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine, Endocrinology Society Research Award and the Norden Distinguished Teaching Award. A respected researcher author, lecturer and teacher, Dr. Goldstein has published over 60 research papers and textbook chapters to date. He is internationally recognized for his expertise in infectious diseases in dogs and cats, especially those that affect kidneys, such as Lyme Disease and Leptospirosis