What's Up This Weekend 1/4/17

Clear
HI: 72°
LO: 61°
HI: 74°
LO: 60°
HI: 71°
LO: 56°
Seminole Casino Hotel musical performances by the band "gypsy lane" in the zig zag lounge this Friday and Saturday
This Saturday is the sunset celebration at times square on Fort Myers beach with live music, food and lots of fun
Estero fine arts sh
Seminole Casino Hotel musical performances by the band "gypsy lane" in the zig zag lounge this Friday and Saturday
This Saturday is the sunset celebration at times square on Fort Myers beach with live music, food and lots of fun
Estero fine arts show is Saturday and Sunday at the Miromar Design Center.