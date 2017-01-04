What's Up This Weekend 1/4/17

Seminole Casino Hotel musical performances by the band "gypsy lane" in the zig zag lounge this Friday and Saturday This Saturday is the sunset celebration at times square on Fort Myers beach with live music, food and lots of fun Estero fine arts sh

WFTX

Seminole Casino Hotel musical performances by the band "gypsy lane" in the zig zag lounge this Friday and Saturday

This Saturday is the sunset celebration at times square on Fort Myers beach with live music, food and lots of fun

Estero fine arts show is Saturday and Sunday at the Miromar Design Center.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top