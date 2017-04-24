The boom in new luxury cruise ships and what you need to know about travel in 2017

2017 is shaping up as the year of affordable travel on a global scale. Every shipyard in the world is operating at 100 per cent capacity. 56 separate cruise ships of every size and pedigree are being constructed; there are now more new airlines flying to more places than ever. And more than 1.2 billion people will cross an international border this year. So what does this mean to you? Peter Greenberg, America's front line travel journalist, will be in Monaco to broadcast on the newest, most luxurious cruise ship, the Silver Muse.

