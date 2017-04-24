Pet Allergy tips!

Dr. Jeff Werber has practiced veterinary medicine for more than 30 years and is one of a select few actively-practicing veterinary medical journalists in the U.S. He serves on the advisory board of Veterinary Economics Magazine .

Known to the world and his patients as “Doc Hollywood,” Dr. Werber has frequently appeared as an expert guest on Good Morning America, The Dr. Oz Show, Rachael Ray, Fox & Friends, Inside Edition, CBS’ The Early Show, CNN, and Fox News , among others. Many people may also remember him from his days hosting Petcetera on Animal Planet and Lassie’s Pet Vet on PBS. He also cares for furry friends of many of Hollywood's biggest stars.

Dr. Werber also dedicates his time to several animal welfare and rescue organizations such as Best Friends Animal Society, Last Chance for Animals, Hounds and Heroes, Angel City Pits, Forever Fido, Wags and Walks, Eloise, Bichons and Buddies, and Bill Foundation.