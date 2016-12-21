Oakes Farms: Bakery 12/21/16

From the produce section to the deli there is some serious thought put into the quality at Oakes Farms. This morning we are in the bakery for a look at how they consistently *rise* to the occasion.

Since 1994, Oakes Farms Market on Davis has served the grocery needs of a growing and loyal client base in Naples, Florida. The store is best known for the fresh produce harvested from its farms in Eastern Collier County and delivered to the market each day.



Shoppers love the extra touches like its juice and coffee bar, make-your-own peanut butter station, organic and all-natural options for the home and body, on-site guacamole and salsa preparation, outdoor cafe deck, garden center, and daily samples.

Oakes Farms Market has all the major pantry necessities too like a large selection of dry goods, dairy items, fresh meats, and seafood. The full-service deli department features a daily menu of hot entrees and assortment of tasty salads. The bakery is filled with fresh-baked breads and sweet treats including cakes, pies and cookies. Let us cater your next event!

Got a meat or seafood lover in the house? Oakes Farms Market meat department is overseen by a real butcher who hand cuts just about everything in the case. And the seafood department is always filled with raw, live and cooked signature Captain Jerry’s Seafood items.

Explore the difference of Oakes Farms Market!



Mon – Sat 7am – 8pm

Sun 8am – 6pm