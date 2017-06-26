http://www.mega-fest.org/

Ashley Blaine Featherson, can currently be seen starring as one of the leads of the new Netflix comedy series, Dear White People. Based on the successful Sundance film of the same name. At this year’s MegaFest, Ashley will participate in a panel called, Hollywood's Millennials: IFFFF Rising Stars. The discussion will focus on today’s up-n-coming stars and how they thrive in Hollywood while maintaining their spiritual foundation.



In production currently, Brian White has a major recurring role on Ray Donovan . He recently starred opposite Gary Dourdan in the corporate drama MEDIA and he also held down 3 Major recurring roles on some of TV’s hottest shows all at the sametime: NBC’s hit show Chicago Fire as chief/captain Dallas Patterson; on ABC’s hit show, Scandal , as Kerry Washington’s new love interest; and heating up the screen with Rochelle Aytes on ABC’s Mistresses. Brian will be part of a panel at MegaFest called - Leading Men In Hollywood. This session features some of Hollywood’s hottest leading men and their perspectives on the industry.