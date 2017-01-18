Is OJ Innocent? The Missing Evidence 1/16/17

It was the trial that defined a generation. But Investigation Discovery's six-part docu-series Is O.J. Innocent? The Missing Evidence challenges everything you think you know about the case. Narrated by Emmy Award®-winning actor and activist Martin Sheen, the docu-series features exclusive new interviews with the families of murder victims Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. The series follows investigators as they re-open the case that captivated the world, exposing the facts that were overlooked by authorities and questioning and dissecting each pivotal move in the original investigation. The team re-examines several integral pieces of content from the original investigation, including canvassing the infamous Bronco and recreating the blood spatter from the murder scene. Each hour-long episode explores new possibilities and theories about what might have really happened on that fateful summer evening more than 20 years ago.

