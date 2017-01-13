HSA's with Kevin McKechnie 1/13/17

Health savings accounts are a great option for millennials—they’ve been gathering momentum as health care costs shift from your employer to you, the employee.

President-elect Donald Trump has not yet said what healthcare will look like if he and a Republican Congress repeal Obamacare, but he’s made clear he wants to boost the use of tax-free health savings accounts.

Kevin McKechnie, the Executive Director of the American Bankers Association’s HSA Council, is here to explain why the coming expansion of HSAs is good for young Americans.