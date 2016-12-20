Host Chat: Christmas Carpool Karaoke 12/20/16

2017 is creeping up on us, and every December you start seeing what we call in TV a "year-ender", a collection of videos to recap the year. And we'd say this is the ultimate funny year-ender.

We've shown you several carpool karaoke segments from our man James Corden. Bruno Mars, Adele, and the First Lady Michelle Obama have all hopped in the passenger seat with the late night host and do what any good passenger does...sing along. Well, the Christmas version of the ever-popular segment recently hit the internet.

