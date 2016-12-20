Hip Hop Star & Former Middle School Teacher Dee-1 -- 12/20/16

If an artist can create music that both inspires and educates his fans, he’s achieved success by any standard.  Joining us is hip hop star Dee-1, a former middle school teacher with a recording contract, who has teamed up with Sallie Mae for a special program to educate students through his music.

Dee-1 is a college graduate who has written several songs about the importance of saving your money and the value of a college education.

