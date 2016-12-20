Fox stars celebrate the 12 Days of Christmas

Mostly clear
HI: 76°
LO: 66°
HI: 80°
LO: 61°
HI: 79°
LO: 65°
This time of year, it's not uncommon for shows to go on "hiatus". We may not like it, but it's not uncommon. What's even more uncommon is when an entire network comes together for a holiday song.
Well our network isn't the same as most. And whi
This time of year, it's not uncommon for shows to go on "hiatus". We may not like it, but it's not uncommon. What's even more uncommon is when an entire network comes together for a holiday song.
Well our network isn't the same as most. And while there is some great creative editing here, please enjoy your favorite fox stars signing a favorite Christmas carol.