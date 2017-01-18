Class is Back in Session! 1/18/17

Season Two of the Smash Comedy Series, TEACHERS, is Back and Funnier than Ever.

Catch Up with Two of the Stars of the TV Land Show, Katy Colloton and Katie O’Brien, Who Are Ready to Bring On the Laughs.

The comedy revolves around a group of elementary school teachers who are trying to mold the minds of America’s youth, but don’t have their own lives together at all. Teachers is written by and stars The Katydids – Caitlin Barlow, Katy Colloton, Cate Freedman, Kate Lambert, Katie O’Brien and Kathryn Renée Thomas – and in season two, great guest stars pop up, including Haley Joel Osment (Alpha House, Comedy Bang! Bang!) as Mrs. Adler’s husband, Ryan Hansen (Party Down) as Ms. Snap’s rival in a school council race, Jessica St. Clair (Playing House) as the school counselor, and more surprising appearances and cameos by famous faces in comedy, pop culture and music, including Lisa Loeb, Coolio and more. The series is also executive produced by showrunners Jay Martel and Ian Roberts (Emmy® winners for Key and Peele) and Alison Brie (Community)