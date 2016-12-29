Celebrate 2017 at Fathom's in Cape Harbour

If you're looking for something to do to ring in 2017, check out what's going on at Fathom's at Cape Harbour.

Fathom's is offering a three-course meal at 6pm, 8pm & 10pm. Live music will start at 8pm.

Even if you don't have dinner at Fathom's, you can still enjoy the fun at Cape Harbour for free.

Before midnight, there will be a countdown and ball drop. Fireworks will shoot off in the marina just after midnight!

The Morning Blend spoke with Owner Timothy Hoffman & Assistant Manager Jeremy Vincent.

For more information, call (239) 542-0123 or click here.