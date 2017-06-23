Cape Coral Chamber of Commerce 5K Run

Cloudy
We're Running the bridge for a good cause, check out why The Cape Coral Chamber Of Commerce is hosting the Priority Business Solutions Freedom 5K
Cape Coral Chamber of Commerce
2051 Cape Coral Pkwy E,
Cape Coral, FL 33904
239-549-6900 x111
CapeCoralChamber.com
Freedom5KCC.com
Priority Business Solutions Freedom 5K
Gunterberg Foundation Kids Fun Run
Tuesday July 4th 7:30am
Base of the Bridge on Cape Coral Pkwy
Ticket Price: $30 till July3rd
$25 Youth*
$40 Day of Race
$20 for Military Vetrans & Active Duty and $10 for the Kids Fun Run