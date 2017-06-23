Cape Coral Chamber of Commerce 5K Run

We're Running the bridge for a good cause, check out why The Cape Coral Chamber Of Commerce is hosting the Priority Business Solutions Freedom 5K

Cape Coral Chamber of Commerce

2051 Cape Coral Pkwy E, 

Cape Coral, FL 33904

239-549-6900 x111

CapeCoralChamber.com

Freedom5KCC.com

 

Priority Business Solutions Freedom 5K

Gunterberg Foundation Kids Fun Run 

Tuesday July 4th 7:30am

Base of the Bridge on Cape Coral Pkwy

Ticket Price: $30 till July3rd

$25 Youth* 

$40 Day of Race 

$20 for Military Vetrans & Active Duty and $10 for the Kids Fun Run 

 

