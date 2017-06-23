Business School In The Palm Of Your Hand

Jon Steinberg is the founder and CEO of Cheddar, a new video media company sitting at the intersection of business news and culture. He was most recently the Chief Executive Officer of DailyMail.com North America. He joined DailyMail.comfrom BuzzFeed where he was President & Chief Operating Officer, responsible for business management, company operations, finance, and social advertising operations. Under his leadership, BuzzFeed became a global and profitable social advertising business working with over half of the top 100 brands. He grew the company from 15 employees to over 500. In 2012, Steinberg was named one of AdAge's Media Mavens. Steinberg is a graduate of Princeton University's Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs and holds an M.B.A. from Columbia University.
About Karl McDonnell
As CEO of Strayer Education, Inc., Karl McDonnell is an outspoken voice in the education community. He has previously addressed audiences at Columbia University’s E-Learning in the Workplace conference, Front End of Innovation gathering of industry disruptors in Boston, and a host of other innovation-based arenas. He has been featured in the Wall Street Journal, CNN Money, Forbes, Fortune, on CNBC, and a host of other outlets discussing the future of education. Karl joined Strayer Education in 2006 as Chief Operating Officer before taking on the larger role of CEO in May of 2013.