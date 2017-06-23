Business School In The Palm Of Your Hand

About Jon Steinberg

Jon Steinberg is the founder and CEO of Cheddar, a new video media company sitting at the intersection of business news and culture. He was most recently the Chief Executive Officer of DailyMail.com North America. He joined DailyMail.com from BuzzFeed where he was President & Chief Operating Officer, responsible for business management, company operations, finance, and social advertising operations. Under his leadership, BuzzFeed became a global and profitable social advertising business working with over half of the top 100 brands. He grew the company from 15 employees to over 500. In 2012, Steinberg was named one of AdAge's Media Mavens. Steinberg is a graduate of Princeton University's Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs and holds an M.B.A. from Columbia University.

