Black Sails 1/16/17

The son of English-acting royalty, Toby Stephens has amassed an expansive list of credits in film, theatre, and television. In addition to being tapped to star opposite Gerard Butler in Hunter Killer, Toby was recently cast in the Netflix remake of the 1960’s sci fi series Lost in Space. He also recently portrayed British Prime Minister Tony Blair in the political dramedy The Journey. His other film credits include 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi, and Die Another Day, becoming the Bond franchise’s youngest villain with his role as ‘Gustav Graves.’