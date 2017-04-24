Binge Watching

Spring is here with a slew of fresh new premiers to keep you entertained now and long after the season finales of your favorite Prime Time Network shows are over. More and more people, currently 64 percent, have added streaming services to their entertainment regimen, according to a recent study by Leichtman Research Group.

And there’s plenty new to stream this spring! If you want to laugh, check out the British comedy Channel 4’s Catastrophe Season 3, Showtime’s Veep Season 7 and HBO’s Silicon Valley Season 4. Great dramas, including Amazon Studios’ crime-thriller Bosch Season 3, Showtime’s revival series Twin Peaks Season 3 and Netflix’s House of Cards Season 5 keep you on the edge of your seat. Reality TV streaming has risen in the last year, and those truly looking for a guilty pleasure can watch the new season of The Real Housewives of New York City via BRAVO’s website and app, and catch the new Bachelorette on ABC’s app.