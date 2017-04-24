A First look of Dodge's new ultimate performance Halo Vehicle!

Performance has emerged as a mainstream trend across the auto industry and is no longer restricted to sports cars. The New York International Auto Show will be held from April 14 th - 23rd at the Jacob Javits Convention Center. On Wednesday, April 12 th , before the show opens to the public, Timothy Kuniskis, Head of Passenger Car Brands, will provide viewers with an insider’s look at the highlights of this year’s show: from unprecedented technology to the unveiling of the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon a new ultimate performance vehicle designed for high-performance driving marking new chapter in the automaker’s performance legacy. Dodge has been building excitement for the worldwide NY debut of the Demon with high-octane video teases that reveal clues about the new car. The push for bigger and faster automobiles has been a long time coming and this year, we’ll get to see the best yet. Tim will also give the lowdown on the cutting-edge trends of today as well as a glimpse into the future of the auto industry.

For over 100 years, the New York International Auto Show has been showcasing innovative trends and ideas in the automotive world. This April, nearly 1,000 cars and trucks from automakers worldwide will be on exhibit in New York City highlighting the new and cutting edge features and models and concept cars in the industry.