Watch George Michael in the first-ever 'Carpool Karaoke' with James Corden
Caitlyn Maloney
So many of us are mourning the untimely death of singer George Michael, who passed away on Christmas Day at the young age of 53. Our newsfeeds are full of photos and videos of the incomparable Michael. But, here’s one you may not have seen yet. Did you know Michael was the first-ever celebrity guest on “Carpool Karaoke”?
On the off chance you’re not familiar, “Carpool Karaoke” is one of the most popular segments on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.” Here’s how the famous schtick works: Corden invites the musical guests on his show to drive around Los Angeles with him. While they’re in the car (and being recorded), Corden jokes with the celebrities and sings along to some of their top hits.
Way back when, Michael was the first musical guest to appear in Corden’s car. If you haven’t seen the video of the two, watch it below! We have to warn you, though, this video will bring back all the feels and we suggest you have a box of tissues nearby.
Corden sent out a tweet about Michael’s tragic passing on Dec. 25, paying tribute to one of his idols.
I've loved George Michael for as long as I can remember. He was an absolute inspiration. Always ahead of his time.