LEE COUNTY, Fla. - A North Fort Myers woman says she's in fear for her well-being because of a homeless camp forming right outside her home.

Tammy Nemec says she's not opposed to homeless people living near her, it's what they're doing feet away from her bedroom that bothers her.

"It's scary. A deputy went into the woods and he said he could literally see my bedroom from where they have a tent," Nemec says.

Nemec tells Four In Your Corner, it's common to see a group of people walk into the wooded area behind her home during late hours of the night.

"There are a lot of men with no shirts on, they're sweating. It doesn't take a rocket scientist to know they're doing meth or something to make them sweat like that. Then they're all of sudden yelling and screaming, I've even heard gun shots before."

Four In Your Corner spoke to other residents in the neighborhood, one woman who declined to go on camera says she has heard people fighting in the woods and has bought dogs to guard her home.

Nemec walked us through some of the wooded area to show us where people are congregating late at night.

"I know they're getting high and drinking," she said. "This is why I called you guys. This is the only way the Sheriff is going to do anything, if you guys come out."

Nemec says she's made multiple calls to the Lee County Sheriff's Office the past couple of years to complain about homeless people smoking, drinking, and fighting behind the home she rents. She claims the Sheriff's Office hasn't been able to do much about the situation because they haven't been able to get a hold of the property owner of the wooded area.

"It's scary because you don't know what somebody is going to do! They may have a freak out moment and think I'm the CIA coming to arrest them and I'm not."

Four In Your Corner reached out to the Lee County Sheriff's Office to ask how the Sheriff's office handles calls like Numec's for homeless camps and if the one off of Powell Creek Circle in North Fort Myers is being looked at or investigated.

As of this afternoon, a spokesperson with the Sheriff's Office says our request for information regarding the property has been sent to the proper channels and they are waiting on a response.

Four In Your Corner will be making updates as soon as we get a response.