Wisconsin Man Dies After Being Struck by Car

FORT MYERS, Fla-- - A man was struck and killed while crossing a busy road in North Fort Myers, Friday.

Deputies responded to the scene on North Cleveland Avenue, just north of Pine Island Road.

Investigators say that a 2003 Toyota was traveling southbound when 59-year old John Mundt tried crossing the road in an area not designed for pedestrians.

The driver stated she did not see the victim in the roadway prior to the crash.

It is unclear if the victim was impaired.