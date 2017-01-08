Wind Chill Advisory in Effect for SWFL

The strong cold front that pushed through Southwest Florida this afternoon will usher into town the coldest air of the season thusfar. Expect temperatures to tumble quickly into the 40s after midnight, bottoming out in the upper 30s for much of Charlotte, Glades and Hendry County. Overnight lows in the low to mid 40s are expected for locations in Lee and Collier County under mainly clear skies. Regardless where the mercury drops, a frigid night is in store as windy conditions dominate. The combination of sustained northerly winds 15-20 mph overnight will cause "wind chill" values, or how it feels outside to be near freezing (32 degrees) in many locations. Feels like in the 20s will be possible in Charlotte County and interior communities near Lake Okeechobee.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory tonight to remind people that these temperatures can be quite dangerous if people don't protect themselves by bundling up. Also, don't forget to bring in pets and cover sensitive plants as a precaution!

Thankfully, temperatures won't stay in the 30s and 40s all day Sunday! However, don't expect numbers to warm much throughout the day. As arctic air settles in across the area, temperatures will struggle to get out of the 50s during the afternoon, despite full sunshine! Gusty northerly winds certainly won't help either.

Another winter night is on tap for Sunday night as temperatures return to the 40s. However, with lighter winds, it won't feel quite as chilly as Saturday night. Just very cold by Florida standards!

If you're not a fan of the cold, hang on! Temperatures will start to warm back up by Monday with highs back in the 70s, then 80s by the middle of the week!



Enjoy the Winter-Feel!