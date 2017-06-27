WATCH | Man catches snook while fishing from third floor balcony

TAMPA - Some guys from Salt Strong did some very unusual fishing in downtown Tampa.

During a Salt Strong “Monday Company Meeting,” one of the members of the company happened to be standing by the glass window and couldn’t help but notice that there was a snook sitting right down near the water’s edge waiting to ambush the bait fish that are known to roll through the area.

The group decided to end the meeting early to check it out.

They told another team member on the conference call they'd call back because they wanted to do some snook balcony fishing.

They already had a rod ready, and Luke (one of the most accurate artificial lure casters in Florida according to Salt Strong) got the honors to see if he could catch a snook from three stories high.

There was a tall palm tree in the way and he had to cast to his left.

On his third cast, the lure bounced just inches from the snook’s nose, and the snook took the bait.

Another man ran downstairs to catch the rod and land the snook.

It may be the first time a snook has ever been caught from a balcony.

