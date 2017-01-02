WATCH LIVE -- One egg remains in eagle cam nest

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Bald eagle fans around the world have been closely watching as eagle-cam stars Harriet and M-15 are taking care of their new eaglet, E9, as they wait for the second one to come out of its shell.

E9 hatched Saturday morning just after 7:30 a.m.

But the proud eagle parents aren't the only ones awaiting the hatch of E-10; people have been gathering near the nest in North Fort Myers while millions of others watch the famous family on the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam.

"You're so afraid to take your eyes off of it, afraid you're going to miss something," says one fans waiting outside the nest.

The second eaglet could hatch any day now. Experts say it's staying true to the standard 35-day incubation period.

The eagle cam was launched in October of 2012 and over 16 million viewers watched eagles Harriet and Ozzie raise their two eaglets.

Ozzie and Harriet continued to expand their family in the fall each year and the video camera was there to capture it all. In March of 2015, Ozzie was found by the FWC and taken to a clinic for rehabilitation after he showed signs of disorientation and injury. He was treated for 97 days and released back into the wild near the nest.

Ozzie was seen near the nest on Saturday, September 19 of 2015 and on September 27 he got into a fight with another male eagle in the area. Ozzie was injured and passed away two days later.

That's when M15 came into the picture. Harriett and M15 (male 2015) bonded in October in 2015 and Harriett laid two eggs which successfully hatched.

This season the pair produced two eggs laid on November 22nd and 25th.

BALD EAGLE FACTS:

They live near water, where they can find their staple food of fish. They also eat turtles, rabbits, snakes, and other small animals.

They develop their distinctive white coloration around age 4 or 5.

Can have wingspan of up to 6 feet. Males are usually smaller.

Nests can be as big as 10 feet across

May live 15-25 years in the wild

They mate for life, typically laying 1-3 eggs once a year

Eaglets begin to fly within about 3 months, then are on their own a month later

The Bald Eagle Protection Act was passed in 1940

There were as few as 487 nesting pairs in 1963, but since then, nearly 10,000 nesting pairs are now reported

They are found throughout most of North America, ranging from northern Mexico up to northern reaches of Canada and Alsaka.

(Source: U.S. Fish and Wildlife)