Vehicle crash injures two near Goodland Bridge

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. -- Two Naples men were critically injured Monday morning after one of them lost control of an SUV and crashed near Goodland Bridge.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the SUV was headed north on San Marco Road (County Road 92) around 4:46 a.m. when the vehicle ran off the road north of Goodland Road, hit a utility pole, and rolled over, ejecting the driver.

The driver, 18-year-old Tristen Jennings of Naples, was taken to Lee Memorial in critical condition.

The passenger, 18-year-old Tim Sheppard of Naples, remained in the SUV during the crash and was also taken to Lee Memorial in critical condition.

The crash forced the closure of San Marco Road for over two hours while troopers cleaned up the site.

Charges are pending further investigation.

The crash is not believed to be alcohol related.