Here's a look at the most-clicked stories on our website for 2016.

1) Several boys have sex with girl, 15, in South Fort Myers High School bathroom

This story from May caused outrage among many parents. However, since all the participants were minors and the acts were deemed consensual, the only arrest made involved one student for recording video of part of the act. A football coach on duty at the time was initially fired, but later was able to keep his job after a show of support from students and was reassigned.

2) SWFL couple shows video of 'bloody mystery' on Carnival Cruise ship

Fox 4 was the first to break this story late in December 2015, after a southwest Florida couple shared their video of the grisly scene that resembled the film "The Shining". The story soon went national on numerous news sites around the world.

3) 'Pawn Stars' Chumlee arrested after sexual assault raid

This story from our sister station in Las Vegas was not local to southwest Florida, but was still generated a huge response on our Facebook page.

4) Invasive, dangerous worms found in Cape Coral

Fox 4 was one of the first to report sightings of these invasive worms in southwest Florida. They had previously only had a known population in south Florida.

5) Fox 4 learns more in SFMHS bathroom sex episode

This follow-up to the teen sex incident revealed new details in the case from a newly-released report, showing that several students were suspended for their participation in the incident.

6) Gunman shot and killed by police after Cape shooting spree, suspect identified

This terrifying shooting spree in June left two victims dead before the suspected shooter was shot and killed by police.

7) Cold front arrives this weekend with much-anticipated cooler temps

The first cold front of the season is usually a welcome sign of the end of a long summer in southwest Florida. This preview of an October cold front bringing the first cool weather of the season attracted a lot of excitement.

8) Garage full of stolen Amazon orders found in Lee County

Ever wonder what happened to an Amazon order that never arrives? Well this bust by the Lee County Sheriff's Office in August revealed a garage packed FULL to the ceiling with stolen Amazon packages.

9) Storm warning updates in Southwest Florida

Severe weather in January brought tornado warnings to the area, and caused damage across Lee County.

10) Investigators: Woman's suicide kills Cape Coral family

This heartbreaking story from July revealed that a Cape Coral mother's suicide apparently inadvertently caused the deaths of her husband, child, and dog.