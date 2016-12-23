Three injured after crashing into semi truck in Fort Myers

Partly cloudy
FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Alico Road is back open after a major crash near the entrance to Gulf Coast Town Center.
The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. near Royal Queen Boulevard, and sent three people to the hospital, one of which was flown by medical helicopter.
The crash resulted in a car being wedged beneath a tractor trailer truck in the westbound lanes of Alico Road.
Those lanes were shut down for almost three hours between Ben Hill Griffin Parkway and I-75.
The semi-truck driver is okay.