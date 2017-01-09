Three dead after SR-82 crash

Danielle Francis
3:40 PM, Jan 8, 2017
4 hours ago

Deadly crash on SR-82

WFTX

IMMOKALEE, Fla -- - Three are dead after a collision on State Road 82 in Fort Myers, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

A 2009 Honda Accord was traveling west of the Ray Avenue intersection when it crossed over into the eastbound lanes, directly into the path of a 2010 Mercedes Milano.

Troopers say both vehicles collided and rotated on opposite ends of the lanes.

Honda driver 25-year-old Kendrick Wynn of Fort Myers and passenger 26-year-old Keith Lucas of Lehigh were not wearing seatbelts during the time of the crash. 

Mercedes driver 32-year-old Richard Todd Horvath was transported to Lee Memorial Hospital.

No further details have been releaed at this time.

