Three dead after SR-82 crash

Deadly crash on SR-82
IMMOKALEE, Fla -- - Three are dead after a collision on State Road 82 in Fort Myers, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
A 2009 Honda Accord was traveling west of the Ray Avenue intersection when it crossed over into the eastbound lanes, directly into the path of a 2010 Mercedes Milano.
Troopers say both vehicles collided and rotated on opposite ends of the lanes.
Honda driver 25-year-old Kendrick Wynn of Fort Myers and passenger 26-year-old Keith Lucas of Lehigh were not wearing seatbelts during the time of the crash.
Mercedes driver 32-year-old Richard Todd Horvath was transported to Lee Memorial Hospital.
No further details have been releaed at this time.