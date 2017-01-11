Thieves steal an engagement ring from a car outside the North Ft. Myers Rec. Center

FORT MYERS, Fla-- Regulars at the North Fort Myers Rec. Center are now checking twice and taking their valuables with them after 6 cars were broken into Monday afternoon. The break-ins all happening within a span of 30 minutes in the parking lot while the victims watched their kids play baseball just yards away.

"Today people are so bad. They just do anything,anytime," said Joseph Messier.

Messier is a regular shuffle board player at the rec. center. He said unfortunately he's not surprised and learned early in life that you have to lock your car.

All 6 victims had their cars locked but it was their windows that were shattered. The thieves were able to take off with purses, wallets, gift cards and even an engagement ring.

We reached out to the Lee County Sheriff's Office to find out if they plan to increase security. We haven't heard back but other law enforcement agencies said there's some things you can't start doing to prevent becoming an easy target.

“Don’t leave anything in the car of value. I mean if you leave it in the car and lost it it should be something you don’t care about,” said Cpl. Phil Mullen.

Cape Coral PD said thieves look for crimes of opportunity and if you leave valuables in plain sight, that's a big red flag.

“Breaking a window is a really big risk for a burglar. It creates a lot of noise, it’s going to create calls to police they are going to want to know there’s a big pay off inside,” said Mullen.

LCSO said the criminals are still at large and anyone with information should contact authorities.