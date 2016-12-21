Teens arrested for vandalizing church donation box

LEE COUNTY, Fla. -- Two Fort Myers teenagers have been charged with felony criminal mischief after investigators say they ripped a wooden donation box off a church wall.

According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office, surveillance video last Thursday showed two females removing the wooden box from the wall of the St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Iona, then attempting to conceal the box in a drainage ditch.

Tuesday, a church staff member reported seeing the girls on the property again and called authorities. Detectives responded and identified the girls as the ones in the video.

18-year-old Kayla Harber was arrested and taken to Lee County Jail. The other girl, a 16-year-old, was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

The amount of donation in the box is unknown.

Detectives will repair the box and return it to the church Thursday.