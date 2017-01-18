SWFL students heading to Trump Inauguration

Several local students will get a chance to witness the 58th Presidential Inauguration in Washington D.C, thanks to a non-profit foundation.

Four students from Lee and Collier County Schools with good grades and a recommendation from their principal were awarded with the trip.

"I''m excited to see [Trump]. Maybe the stuff I see on the news and social media isn't what he's really like in person," said Deondra Redding, a sophomore at Dunbar High School.

Redding will be accompanied by Taruas Pugh, a security guard at the school who will be a chaperone for the trip.

"We're going to see the Lincoln memorial, the Martin Luther King memorial - things I've never seen before and I'm actually going to set foot on the White House grounds," Pugh said.

The once in a lifetime trip made possible by the Brunson Foundation Corporation, which worked to get funding for students so they wouldn't have to pay a dime.

"Books can only tell them so much. They can only do so much in school but when you're actually living it, and seeing it and witnessing it with your own two eyes, it just makes such a difference," said Dr. Chanetta Brunson, CEO of the non-proft foundation.

This year is the first time the Brunson Foundation Corporation is taking a group to the inauguration. Dr. Brunson says she hope more Southwest Florida students will have the opportunity to attend future inaugurations. The group gears up for the 16 hour bus ride Wednesday afternoon and they'll spend three days in D.C.