Man removed from Naples home after standoff

Naples, FL - NAPLES, Fla. -- Collier County Sheriff's deputies and SWAT teams surrounded a condo in Naples and removed a man inside.

In pictures sent to Fox 4 by a viewer show SWAT vehicles on Pinnacle Lane in The Strand community.

Deputies say they went to the home Tuesday morning around 9 a.m. to do a welfare check. No one seemed to be home so they went back later in the day around 2 p.m. That's when they say a man barricaded himself inside the home.

The man was eventually removed from the home and Baker Acted. He is being evaluated at a mental health facility.

There were no injuries and no immediate charges.