Man removed from Naples home after standoff

5:33 PM, Dec 20, 2016
7:17 AM, Dec 21, 2016
Naples, FL - NAPLES, Fla. -- Collier County Sheriff's deputies and SWAT teams surrounded a condo in Naples and removed a man inside.

In pictures sent to Fox 4 by a viewer show SWAT vehicles on Pinnacle Lane in The Strand community.

Deputies say they went to the home Tuesday morning around 9 a.m. to do a welfare check.  No one seemed to be home so they went back later in the day around 2 p.m.  That's when they say a man barricaded himself inside the home. 

The man was eventually removed from the home and Baker Acted. He is being evaluated at a mental health facility. 

There were no injuries and no immediate charges. 

