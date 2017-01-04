SW Florida high school band to play at Trump inauguration

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) - A southwest Florida high school band selected to perform at Donald Trump's presidential inaugural parade later this month is trying to raise enough money to pay for the trip.



The Palmetto Ridge High School Marching Pride is trying to raise $135,000. Band director Annabelle Sarmiento says the group has raised about $36,000, mostly through a GoFundMe account. If the band doesn't raise the money, whatever proceeds are collected will be split evenly, and the students will have to pay the rest.



Sarmiento says the band will play "This Is My Country," a patriotic song from the 1940s, and the Florida state song, during the parade.



It's the first-ever band from Collier County to play at an inauguration. At least four other Florida bands have been invited to play past inaugurations.

