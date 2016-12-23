SUV sought in hit and run crash that injured bicyclist in Lehigh Acres

LEE COUNTY, Fla. -- Investigators are looking for help locating an SUV they say injured a bicyclist in Lehigh Acres Wednesday night and then fled the scene.

According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened on Leonard Boulevard near Gunnery Road around 9:00 p.m.

Witnesses tell investigators that the SUV was full sized, and possibly red. It was last seen headed down Leonard towards Gunnery Road. Pieces of a possible plastic bug deflector were found at the scene, and may have come from the SUV.

The bicycle of the victim was also removed from the scene by an unknown person. Detectives are also looking to locate the bicycle.

The man riding the bicycle suffered serious head injury. He was taken to the hospital but is expected to recover.