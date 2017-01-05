Suspect sought in Macy's purfume theft in Naples

NAPLES, Fla. -- Investigators are looking for help identifying the man pictured here, who they say stole items from a department store and shoved store security to the ground.

The incident happened December 22nd at the Macy's store in Coastland Center Mall in Naples.

According to the Naples Police Department, the man and two women collected several bottles of perfume and other items and left the store without paying. When security personnel approached the man in the parking lot, the suspect knocked them down with a car door, then also shoved them to the ground before driving off.

The vehicle is described as a 4-door Saturn with Florida tag Y36-HSG.

If anyone has information on the identification of these suspects, please contact Naples Police Detective DeBien at (239) 213-4830 or pdebien@naplesgov.com.