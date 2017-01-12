Suspect sought in Fort Myers carjacking Wednesday morning

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help identifying and locating the man responsible for an armed carjacking at a gas station early Wednesday morning.



According to Crime Stoppers, just before 7 a.m., the victim exited his car at the Pilot station, located off Luckett Road near I-75. A tall, thin, dark skinned black male, armed with a handgun, approached the victim and demanded that he “give up the keys.”

In fear for his life, the victim handed over the keys to his 2000 Kia Sephia then ran inside the gas station. The suspect took off with the vehicle in an unknown direction.



The stolen car is a four door, faded green Sephia with a spare tire on the rear drivers side. The vehicle has stock rims that are black in color, with no hubcaps. There is also a dream catcher hanging from the rear view mirror.

The suspect is believed to be in his late 20s or early 30s, wearing a dark grey hooded long sleeve sweater with dark colored pants.



Anyone with information on the suspect, or the stolen car, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.