Suspect sketches released in FGCU sexual battery incident

Police have released sketches of FGCU's sexual assault suspects
Campus police at Florida Gulf Coast University have released two composite sketches of suspects accused of sexually battering a student outside her campus apartment earlier this month.
The alleged victim told detectives on January 1st, two men resembling the guys in these images attacked her in a parking lot at North Lake Village apartments.
One suspect is described as a white male, 6’00”, wearing a black shirt and sweat pants, a blue baseball cap and white shoes.
The other is described as a light-skinned black male, 5’8”, wearing black jeans, black t-shirt and black tennis shoes.
If you know anything about this case, you're urged to call campus police, at (239) 590-1956 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.