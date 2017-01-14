Suspect sketches released in FGCU sexual battery incident

Deborah Souverain
10:43 PM, Jan 13, 2017
10:49 PM, Jan 13, 2017

Police have released sketches of FGCU's sexual assault suspects

Campus police at Florida Gulf Coast University have released two composite sketches of suspects accused of sexually battering a student outside her campus apartment earlier this month.

The alleged victim told detectives on January 1st, two men resembling the guys in these images attacked her in a parking lot at North Lake Village apartments. 

One suspect is described as a white male, 6’00”, wearing a black shirt and sweat pants, a blue baseball cap and white shoes.

The other is described as a light-skinned black male, 5’8”, wearing black jeans, black t-shirt and black tennis shoes.

 


An FGCU spokesperson says there are camera's on campus, but would not elaborate on how many or where they are located. 

A sophomore living in the North Lake Village apartments says she carries around pepper spray and a rape whistle for added protection. 

"Some of the classes I have at night so I'm trying to be careful about where I walk and looking over my shoulder every second," said Casey Stephan.
 

If you know anything about this case, you're urged to call campus police, at (239) 590-1956 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

 

