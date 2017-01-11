Suspect in Lehigh Acres car burglaries caught on surveillance

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. -- Residents are being warned to lock their car doors and be on the lookout for burglars in the area.

According to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, more than 15 car burglaries have been reported in unlocked vehicles over recent weeks.

During one of the most recent break-ins, a handgun was stolen from the center console of a truck parked in the driveway of a 24th Street W. home.

“Car thieves are having a heyday of late, and unfortunately residents are making it easy for crooks to easily get in and out of the vehicles with stolen items,” says Trish Routte, Crime Stoppers Coordinator. “The easiest way to keep yourself from being targeted by thieves is to lock your car doors every time and to not leave valuables in the car – even if they’re not in plain sight.”



Surveillance cameras from one of the recent break-ins captured the images seen here of at least one of the suspects believed to be involved with the recent rash.



Anyone with information on the identity and whereabouts of the Lehigh car burglary suspect or suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip through the P3Tips app.