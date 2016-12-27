Woman dead after car hits her electric scooter

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a Tampa Bay area woman is dead after a car struck her electric scooter.



A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office news release says 20-year-old Isabel Alarcon Mateus was operating the Razor scooter on a four-lane, divided road Christmas night, about a half-hour before midnight, when 47-year-old Brian Edward Joyner hit Mateus and the scooter with his car.



The release says the scooter didn't have rear lights and was not a legal motor vehicle. Deputies say Joyner was unable to see Mateus.



No charges were immediately reported. Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in this crash.

