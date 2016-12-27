Video shows dangers of red light running in Florida

A new video compilation by a traffic management company highlights the dangers of red light runners

American Traffic Solutions put the video together from red-light safety cameras throughout Florida in hopes that drivers see the consequences of running red lights.

“Every day, in the United States, drivers running red lights cause an average of two fatalities and more than 340 injuries. When drivers ignore a red light, they put themselves and innocent pedestrians, motorcyclists, bicyclists, other drivers and passengers at great risk," says Liz Caracciolo, ATS General Manager.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety says red-light cameras in 79 large U.S. cities saved nearly 1,296 lives this year.

