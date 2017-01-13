Troopers: Florida man used remote-controlled license plate shield to avoid tolls

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol says they arrested a man who took extreme measures to avoid paying Florida tolls.

WFTV in Orlando reports that Joshua Concepcion-West, 27, installed a device on his car that shielded his license plate with the push of a button on a remote control.

Troopers caught Concepcion-West dropping the "curtain" over his tag on the east-west expressway at Conway Road in Orlando, right before he went through the toll plaza.

"After he cleared the tool booth, the tag cover came back up and the tag was exposed again," said FHP Sgt. Kim Montes.

"Because the tag was obscured, we don't know yet how many times this vehicle has run the toll, so we don't know how much money he's stolen from the state," said Montes.

Items similar to the remote control curtain that Concepcion-West installed on his car can be found online. Some products hide the license plate, others make them look distorted on camera shots.

Concepcion-West is facing a felony charge (includes petit theft and cheating or gross fraud) for failure to pay a $1.25 toll.