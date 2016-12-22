Sarasota synagogue vandalized with small swastikas

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) - A Jewish congregation in Sarasota says someone drew anti-Semitic images on its property.



The Sarasota Herald-Tribune (http://bit.ly/2hX9VHT ) reports two small swastikas and a third attempt at one were drawn on the main building and a shed in the playground area at Temple Sinai in Sarasota.



Temple president Mark Richmond says the graffiti was removed by maintenance staff and reported to the police.



___



Information from: Sarasota (Fla.) Herald-Tribune, http://www.heraldtribune.com

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

